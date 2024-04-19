Top track

You Wish

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Nightmares on Wax & The Outlook Orchestra

Royal Festival Hall
Fri, 19 Apr 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
From £38.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

You Wish
Got a code?

About

For its 25th anniversary, the iconic trip-hop album Carboot Soul by Nightmares on Wax is reimagined by a 26-piece orchestra in a one-off show.

Nightmares on Wax has teamed up with the amazing Outlook Orchestra to reimagine this record for the very first –...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Southbank Centre.

Lineup

Nightmares On Wax, The Outlook Orchestra

Venue

Royal Festival Hall

Southbank Centre, Belvedere Rd, Lambeth, London SE1 8XX, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.