Elijah Waters - Where u going?

Elijah Waters

The George Tavern
Wed, 15 Nov, 7:00 pm
Free

About

With craftsmanship at the forefront, Elijah tries to encapsulate the ever changing climate of forward moving pop culture. At 25 years old, the Rotterdam native moved to London to further dive into making songs, performing, writing for others, producing, di

Presented by Academy Events.

Lineup

Elijah Waters

Venue

The George Tavern

373 Commercial Rd, London E1 0LA, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends12:00 am
150 capacity

