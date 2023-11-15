DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
With craftsmanship at the forefront, Elijah tries to encapsulate the ever changing climate of forward moving pop culture. At 25 years old, the Rotterdam native moved to London to further dive into making songs, performing, writing for others, producing, di
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.