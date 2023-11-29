DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Soundseminar w/ Jon Wozencroft and Bruce Gilbert

IKLECTIK
Wed, 29 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

IKLECTIK presents,

Jon Wozencroft Soundseminar: The Answer is Gold
Live performance by Bruce Gilbert

Wednesday 29 Novemebr 2023 | Doors: 7:30pm - Start: 8pm

Our Kiosk opens 1 hour before doors.

Tickets: £12 adv / £14 otd

Presented by IKLECTIK.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Jon Wozencroft, Bruce Gilbert

Venue

IKLECTIK

20 Carlisle Lane, Old Paradise Yard, London, SE1 7LG
Doors open7:30 pm
100 capacity

