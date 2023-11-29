DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
IKLECTIK presents,
Jon Wozencroft Soundseminar: The Answer is Gold
Live performance by Bruce Gilbert
Wednesday 29 Novemebr 2023 | Doors: 7:30pm - Start: 8pm
Our Kiosk opens 1 hour before doors.
Tickets: £12 adv / £14 otd
Jon Wozencroft developed his
Read more
