Jorge Dinarés

Sala Clamores
Sun, 3 Dec, 1:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€19.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
El 3 de Diciembre a las 12:30 Dinarés presenta su último trabajo Magic in your mind acompañado de Federico Lechner, Toño Miguel, Sean Clapis, José San Martín, Raquel Vega, con la colaboración de Flor Bègue y algún otro invitado sorpresa”

Organizado por Sala Clamores.

Calle de Alburquerque, 14, 28010 Madrid, Spain
Doors open1:00 pm

