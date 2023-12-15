Top track

Black Josh - Fisher Price

Blah Records Presents: Blah Humbug

The Fox & Firkin
Fri, 15 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsLondon
£10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Black Josh - Fisher Price
About

UK Hip-Hop behemoths, Blah Records, present The Merriest F**cking Christmass party of all time EVER

Huge lineup incoming...

This is an 18+ event

Presented by The Fox & Firkin.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

The Fox & Firkin

316 Lewisham High St, London SE13 6JZ, UK
Doors open9:00 pm

