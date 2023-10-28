DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

POPPE HALLOQUEER

Monk - Sala Teatro
Sat, 28 Oct, 11:00 pm
DJRoma
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

𝗦𝗔𝗕28 ❑ 𝗣𝗢𝗣𝗣𝗘 ❑ HALLOQUEER #belve + Special performance

by LIGHTNING AURORA

Che belva ti senti??

È l’ora delle streghe, dei lupi e delle scream queens cattive cattive per la notte HORROR QUEER POP by POPPE!

A tirare fuori gli artigli smaltati u...

Presentato da Ausgang Srl.

Lineup

Venue

Monk - Sala Teatro

Via Giuseppe Mirri, 35, 00159 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open10:30 pm

