Plans After - Night Tales Loft

Night Tales Loft
Thu, 9 Nov, 8:00 pm
DJLondon
£11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

We are getting proper naughty at the perfect party spot in East London - Nights Tales Loft 🐉✨

Tasty pints, good tunes and plenty of ‘food’ ... say no more 🫡

Familiar faces will grace the stage! We will welcome, Hurricane Emily, Tom Fraser, Dimly Lit an

Presented by RedHearing
Venue

Night Tales Loft

207, 1 Westgate St, London E8 3RL, UK
Doors open8:00 pm
350 capacity

