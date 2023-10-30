DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Pumpkin Carving

The Crown Hotel
Mon, 30 Oct, 11:00 am
WorkshopLeeds
£7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

The Crown

Pumpkin Carving

Monday 30th October

This is a 3+ event - Children must be supervised by an adult at all times.

Presented by The Crown.

Venue

The Crown Hotel

128 High St, Boston Spa, Wetherby LS23 6BW, UK
Doors open11:00 am

