Top track

Miley Cyrus - Party In The U.S.A.

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

So Fetch - 2000s Party

Classic Grand
Fri, 10 Nov, 11:00 pm
PartyGlasgow
£7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Miley Cyrus - Party In The U.S.A.
Got a code?

About

GLASGOW, YOU ARE SO FETCH

After sold out events around the UK we are so excited to be bringing So Fetch to Cardiff for a night full of 00's magic!

“Gretchen, stop trying to make fetch happen! It's not going to happen!”

Regina George was wrong.

So Fetch Read more

Presented by This Is A Tribute.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Venue

Classic Grand

18 Jamaica St, Glasgow G1 4QD, UK
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
Event ends3:00 am
800 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.