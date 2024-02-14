DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Non Erano Battute

Monk - Sala Teatro
Wed, 14 Feb 2024, 9:30 pm
TalkRoma
Il primo stand-up show di Immanuel Casto arriva a Roma in occasione di San Valentino!

"Non era una battuta” è una frase che mi ritrovo a dover pronunciare spesso. In particolare, ogni qual volta dico qualcosa che risulta involontariamente comica, magari p...

Presentato da Freak and Chic Srl.
Immanuel Casto

Monk - Sala Teatro

Via Giuseppe Mirri, 35, 00159 Roma RM, Italy
