The Jungle Presents (3am close) / Live Jungle, Dnb

Sat, 28 Oct, 8:00 pm
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
After his great debut show at Grow in June, The Jungle Drummer curates & performs at a night of sounds starting off slow & groovy, picking up momentum and taking us across the spectrum as the night goes on .

Presented by Grow, Hackney.

The Jungle Drummer

Grow

Grow, 98C Main Yard, Wallis Rd, Hackney Wick, London E9 5LN
Doors open8:00 pm
300 capacity

