Life Cabaret: Worlds Aids Day

Sheaf St.
Sat, 2 Dec, 7:00 pm
TheatreLeeds
£7.14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Presents… the Life Cabaret! ❤️

Satruday 2nd December, join Sue Pertrouper and friends for a cabaret celebrating World AIDS DAY!

You can expect drag performances, speakers sharing their HIV stories, raffles, games and art vendors!

Sue is proudly livin Read more

Presented by Sheaf St.

Sheaf St.

3 Sheaf St, Leeds LS10 1HD, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
350 capacity

