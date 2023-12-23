DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

BPM Music Collective

The Book Club
Sat, 23 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £5.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

BPM Music Collective Club Night

Hip Hop/R&B/Afrobeats/Grime/Garage

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Book Club.

Venue

The Book Club

100-106 Leonard St, London EC2A 4RH
Doors open9:00 pm
250 capacity

