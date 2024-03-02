DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The big one is here - the launch of our brand new label and party... 32 ENDZ
On Saturday 2nd March we throw the first ever 32 Endz rave at Studio 338
There is a super limited amount of £5 + £10 tickets that are live right now - go and grab yours before...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.