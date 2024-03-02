Top track

Leftwing & Kody - Lost (feat. Groove Addix)

32 Endz Label Launch Party (All Day + All Night)

Studio 338
Sat, 2 Mar 2024, 4:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £5.61The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The big one is here - the launch of our brand new label and party... 32 ENDZ
On Saturday 2nd March we throw the first ever 32 Endz rave at Studio 338
There is a super limited amount of £5 + £10 tickets that are live right now - go and grab yours before...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Studio 338.

Lineup

3
Leftwing : Kody, Proudly People, Eldon and 3 more

Venue

Studio 338

338 Tunnel Avenue, Boord Street, Greenwich, SE10 0PF
Doors open4:00 pm

