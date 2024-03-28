Top track

Bill Ryder-Jones - This Can’t Go On

Bill Ryder-Jones

La Maroquinerie
Thu, 28 Mar 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€20

About

Bill Ryder-Jones reviendra avec son cinquième album, Iechyd Da, le 12 janvier 2024. Iechyd Da est un disque ancré dans l'amour, la perte, la douleur, le chagrin d'amour et souvent une profonde obscurité, mais qui aboutit fréquemment à une beauté profonde,...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par RADICAL PRODUCTION.

Lineup

Bill Ryder-Jones

Venue

La Maroquinerie

23 Rue Boyer, 75020 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

