Nina Simone & Austin Millz - Feeling Good (Austin Millz Remix)

AUSTIN MILLZ

The Hub FTL
Sat, 15 Jun, 10:00 pm
DJFort Lauderdale
$30.86

About Austin Millz

Taking inspiration from the hip-hop and soul of his hometown of Harlem, producer and DJ Austin Millz blends these influences with house music to create something wholly original. With a home production set-up that helps him craft his signature sound – dubb Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

AUSTIN MILLZ

___________
https://austinmillz.live/
https://www.instagram.com/austinmillz
https://soundcloud.com/austinmillz
https://www.facebook.com/itsaustinmillz/
___________

Doors: 10PM | 21+

Support: TBA

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Greenroom @ 27 Bar & Lounge.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Austin Millz

Venue

The Hub FTL

828 Northeast 4th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33304, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

