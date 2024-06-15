Top track

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

AUSTIN MILLZ

Greenroom FTL
Sat, 15 Jun 2024, 10:00 pm
DJMiami
$18.52The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

AUSTIN MILLZ

___________
https://austinmillz.live/
https://www.instagram.com/austinmillz
https://soundcloud.com/austinmillz
https://www.facebook.com/itsaustinmillz/
___________

Doors: 10PM | 21+

Support: TBA

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Greenroom @ 27 Bar & Lounge.

Lineup

Austin Millz

Venue

Greenroom FTL

835 Northeast 3rd Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33334, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

