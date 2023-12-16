Top track

Ellen Allien - Flashy Flashy (Nicolas Jaar Remix)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Ellen Allien, Clemente Loffredo, Giovanni D’Auria

Duel Club
Sat, 16 Dec, 11:00 pm
GigsPozzuoli
€17.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Ellen Allien - Flashy Flashy (Nicolas Jaar Remix)
Got a code?

About

Sabato 16 Dicembre 2023 // Start 23:00

Ellen Allien

Clemente Loffredo

Domenico Crisci

Giovanni D'Auria

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Duel Club
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Ellen Allien, Clemente Loffredo, Giovanni D'Auria

Venue

Duel Club

Via Antiniana, 2a, 80078 Pozzuoli NA, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
800 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.