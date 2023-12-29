DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Vibra Mahou presenta AZIER

Cadavra
Fri, 29 Dec, 8:30 pm
GigsMadrid
€11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Azier (Cáceres, 1986) arranca su carrera musical con un disco homónimo en el que plasma el que ha sido el año más complejo de su vida.

Llega así a un estilo distinto, más próximo al rock de autor e incluso al blues en algunas ocasiones, alejado de los gru...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by CADAVRA.

Lineup

Venue

Cadavra

C. del Caballero de Gracia, 10, 28013 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.