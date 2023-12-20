DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Teseracto | Teser Studio

Specka
Wed, 20 Dec, 8:00 pm
DJMadrid
€11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
TERSERACTO (Tester Studio)

Noche de Uk garage , trap , afrotrap , breaks ....

LINE UP:

- Range Lo

- Delay di

- Blumy

- D.Humberto

- AM6

- Beingwatter

DJ SET:

GIDEO

BENDITE

CAPELLA

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Specka Club.

Delay Di, AM6

Specka

Calle de Orense, 26, 28020 Madrid, Spain
Doors open8:00 pm

