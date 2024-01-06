Top track

BNKR44

Vidia Club
Sat, 6 Jan 2024, 9:30 pm
GigsCesena
€24.61The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Torna al vidia il collettivo toscano con una data del nuovo tour

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Romagna Concerti e Produzioni srl.
Lineup

BNKR44

Venue

Vidia Club

Via S. Vittore, 1128, 47522 Cesena FC, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

