King Nun + Empty Head + LIQR

Supersonic
Wed, 27 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Cette soirée plaira aux fans de... Arctic Monkeys, Demob Happy & The Subways

KING NUN
(Indie rock - Londres, UK)
EMPTY HEAD
(Psych rock - Liège, BEL)
LIQR
(Punk jazz - Paris, FR)

INFORMATIONS IMPORTANTES

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par Supersonic.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

LIQR, Empty Head, King Nun

Venue

Supersonic

9 Rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

