Modena City Ramblers

Latteria Molloy
Fri, 22 Dec, 9:30 pm
GigsBrescia
€20.70

About

Tornano in Latteria Molloy i Modena City Ramblers, tappa bresciana del loro Altomare Tour.
Porteranno dal vivo, oltre ai loro brani storici, il nuovo disco.
Canti di vita e di speranza, di fiero navigare, di amore e Resistenza.

Questo è un evento 16+
Presentato da Latteria Molloy.

Lineup

Modena City Ramblers

Venue

Latteria Molloy

Via Marziale Ducos, 25124 Brescia BS, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm
300 capacity

