The Courettes: Back In Mono - Full album live in

Lido
Thu, 22 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsBerlin
€22.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

BACK! ON STAGE! IN MONO! IN PERSON!

The Courettes ́ album “Back in Mono” took the rock ́n ́ roll world by storm in October 2021 with its perfect blend of garage rock and girl group wrapped in Spectoresque Wall of Sound. “Back in Mono” was critically accla...

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 18 Jahren
Präsentiert von 36 Concerts UG & Co. KG.

Lineup

The Courettes

Venue

Lido

Cuvrystraße 7, 10997 Berlin, Germany
Doors open7:00 pm

