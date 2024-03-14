Top track

XS

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

ANAÏS MVA

La Cigale
Thu, 14 Mar 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€27The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

XS
Got a code?

About

Jeune autrice-compositrice-interprète formée sur les bancs du conservatoire, ANAÏS MVA possède un solide répertoire et de nombreux fans à seulement 22 ans. Depuis quelque mois, c’est sur TikTok qu’elle dévoile, sans filtre et par petits morceaux des chanso...

Tout public
Présenté par ASTERIOS SPECTACLES.

Lineup

ANAÏS MVA

Venue

La Cigale

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.