E.C.C.O Earth Coincidence Control Office

Sala Taro
Thu, 16 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
From €5.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Thatkid I9Ryuk gmazine

Keijiren333

Valles Muerto

Bunnyraver

El voldo

Babyfairy b2b Kika

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por MUSIC FOR AIRPORTS S.L.

Sala Taro

Carrer de Rossend Arús, 9, 08014 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

