yeule: 'softscars' Album Signing

Rough Trade East
Fri, 1 Dec, 6:00 pm
Artist signingLondon
From £12.35

About

Rough Trade East is very excited to present a in-store signing with multi-dimensional artist and producer yeule. This unique event celebrates the release of their latest album 'softscars' released via Ninja Tune.



All ages
Presented by Rough Trade.

Lineup

yeule

Venue

Rough Trade East

The Old Truman Brewery, 150 Brick Lane, London E1 6QL
Doors open6:00 pm
300 capacity

