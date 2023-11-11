Top track

YOGA SOUNDBATH : Apollo Noir & Marjorie Picard

Atelier Basfroi
Sat, 11 Nov, 10:30 am
GigsParis
€11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Pitchfork Music Festival Paris présente

YOGA POWER LOVE CONNECTION : Hybrid collective for yoga & art

Créé par Marjorie Picard (professeure de yoga) et Rémi Sauzedde (artiste musicien sous le nom d’Apollo Noir, fondateur du label Santé Records), YPLC est...

Tout public
Présenté par Pitchfork Festival France.

Lineup

apollo noir

Venue

Atelier Basfroi

23 Rue Basfroi, 75011 Paris, France
Doors open10:30 am

