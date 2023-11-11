DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Pitchfork Music Festival Paris présente
YOGA POWER LOVE CONNECTION : Hybrid collective for yoga & art
Créé par Marjorie Picard (professeure de yoga) et Rémi Sauzedde (artiste musicien sous le nom d’Apollo Noir, fondateur du label Santé Records), YPLC est...
