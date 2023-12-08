DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Fanchon+Douglas in Fur + Lusa Morena + 20 min ago

The Old Blue Last
Fri, 8 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Bad Apple is back for a fifth event .

It will be happening at The Old Blue Last on the 8th December with four excellent bands . Check them out : Fanchon , Douglas in Fur, Lusa Morena and 20 minutes ago opening the event .

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Bad Apple

Lineup

Fanchon, Douglas in Fur, Lusa Morena

Venue

The Old Blue Last

38 Great Eastern Street, London EC2A 3ES
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

