Church of Wax presents: The Long Beach Record Fair! 15+ Record Dealers!

Alex's Bar
Sat, 16 Dec, 12:00 pm
Long Beach
About

Church of Wax presents The Long Beach Record Fair

15+ record dealers, live auctions, DJs, food by Dog Willing Pizza and sweets by Funky Delites

12PM-6PM

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Alex's Bar.
Venue

Alex's Bar

2913 E Anaheim St, Long Beach, CA 90804, USA
Doors open12:00 pm

