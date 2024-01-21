DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Secret Gardens, Waiver, I Dreamt the Sea, Gyco

Massapequa VFW Hall
Sun, 21 Jan 2024, 6:00 pm
GigsAmityville
$19.37The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Sunday, January 21st

Secret Gardens

Waiver.

I Dreamt the Sea

GYCO

@ Massapequa VFW Hall

191 Veterans Blvd, Massapequa NY

6:30 PM

All Ages

$15

This is an all ages event
Presented by LIHCSHOWS LTD.

Lineup

Secret Gardens, WAIVER.

Venue

Massapequa VFW Hall

191 Veterans Boulevard, Massapequa, New York 11758, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

