Millie Manders & The Shutup

Downstairs at the Dome
Thu, 16 May, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£17.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Fronted by outspoken singer Millie Manders and her powerhouse of a voice the band have grown a loyal UK wide fanbase from grass roots touring. In 2020 they released their debut album and despite covid achieved great results and got the noticed by Less Than...

14+ / U18s accompanied by an adult
Presented by The Dome.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Millie Manders & The Shutup

Venue

Downstairs at the Dome

178 Junction Rd, London N19 5QQ
Doors open7:00 pm
250 capacity

