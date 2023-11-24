Top track

We Outside edition Ball in Paris

Le Cardinal Paris
Fri, 24 Nov, 10:00 pm
PartyParis
Free

About

The Plug vous concocte encore une soirée de dingue en plein paris sur le magnifique boulevard des italiens (2eme Arrondissement de Paris) dans un cadre sublime au Cardinal notre nouvelle maison 🔥

Venez vous ambiancer au rythme de sons Hip Hop/Afro/RNB/UK...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par The Plug Worldwide.
Venue

Le Cardinal Paris

1 Boulevard Des Italiens, 75002 Paris, France
Doors open10:00 pm

