DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Not Another Indie Disco

O2 Academy2 Islington
Sat, 4 Nov, 10:30 pm
PartyLondon
£7.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Join us at Not Another Disco for a night of non-stop indie, rock and pop-punk bangers from the latest releases to the 10s, 00s, 90s and beyond.

Rated by BBC Radio 6 as one of the top indie nights in the U.K!

Music Policy:

You can expect to hear Arctic M...

Presented by Jomi Events Ltd.

Venue

O2 Academy2 Islington

Angel Central, N1 Centre, 16 Parkfield St, Islington N1 0PS
Open in maps
Doors open10:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.