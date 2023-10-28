DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Nightmare on 36th Street Halloween

5th&Mad
Sat, 28 Oct, 9:00 pm
PartyNew York
From $32The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Come early and stay late as we take over a freshly renovated, multi-level club & lounge in Manhattan’s centrally located Nomad neighborhood.

The venue features 2 floors, 3 bars, and 4+ rooms with plenty of space for seating and multiple dance floors.

Presented by Project 91

Venue

5th&Mad

7 East 36th Street, New York City, New York 10016, United States
Doors open9:00 pm

