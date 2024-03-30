DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

IBOAT X SDFGP: Mézigue live

Salle des Fêtes Grand Parc
Sat, 30 Mar 2024, 6:00 pm
GigsBordeaux
€16The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

MÉZIGUE

LE CENDAR ROYAL DIRECT TOUR

Mézigue aka Mezmerlin l’enchanteur n’a pas vraiment d’histoire à raconter.

Il diffuse de l’air qui possède une certaine saveur. Si vous aimez invitez le, sinon

ne l’invitez pas. Serrage de main.

Pour cette nouvelle...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par IBOAT.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Mezigue

Venue

39 Cr de Luze, 33300 Bordeaux, France
Doors open6:00 pm

