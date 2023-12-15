Top track

Planetary Assault Systems - Dungeon - mixed

KLUB VERBOTEN x LACCHESI x POLANSKI x SORAYA b2b TSUNIMAN

E1
Fri, 15 Dec, 10:00 pm
PartyLondon
From £37The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

* PLEASE READ BEFORE BUYING A TICKET *

.

/// ABOUT KLUB VERBOTEN

Klub Verboten launched in 2016 and is a provider of contemporary pro-pervert spaces. A community bound by modern human interaction. A grassroots movement matured into tens of thousands of...

Presented by Klub Verboten.

Lineup

Lorenzo Lacchesi, Polanski

Venue

E1

110 Pennington St, St Katharine's & Wapping, London E1W 2BB, UK
Doors open10:00 pm
Event ends6:00 am

