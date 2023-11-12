Top track

Common Sage / Latewaves + more

Alchemy
Sun, 12 Nov, 7:00 pm
$17.31The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The Hammer Collective Presents:

Common Sage

Latewaves

Figures in a Daydream

Party Mountain

Live at Alchemy

171 Chestnut St. Providence, RI

7 pm - $15 adv. / $17 dos - all ages

This is an all ages event

The Hammer Collective Presents
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Common Sage, latewaves, Figures in a Daydream

Venue

Alchemy

171 Chestnut Street, Providence, Rhode Island 02903, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

