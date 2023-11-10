Top track

Sam Davies, iseekarlo & Young Wolf Beatz - Veo veo

SUDOR: Sam Davies, Sladmobb, Chäckra, Izzkid & Dani6ix + Sudor 100K

La Nau
Fri, 10 Nov, 10:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€10.99

About

Sudor

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).

Organizado por SUDOR.

Lineup

2
Slad Mobb, Chäckra, Izzkid & Dani6ix and 2 more

Venue

La Nau

Carrer d'Àlaba, 30, 08005 Barcelona, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm
Event ends3:00 am

