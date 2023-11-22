Top track

Uni Boys, Billy Tibbals

Gold-Diggers
Wed, 22 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$11.03The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Uni Boys graduated with the highest of power pop honors with their 2022 album ”Do It All Next Week” and now they are back with their the follow-up ”Buy This Now!” The album was produced and engineered by Brian and Michael D’Addario of The Lemon Twigs at th...

Presented by Gold-Diggers.

Uni Boys

Gold-Diggers

5632 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Doors open7:00 pm

