Top track

Grace Petrie - Pride

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Grace Petrie

Brudenell Social Club
Thu, 7 Mar 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£20.10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Grace Petrie - Pride
Got a code?

About

It’s two years since CONNECTIVITY (2021) smashed into the top 40 and

debuted at #1 in the UK download chart, propelling the fiercely independent

GRACE PETRIE from critics’ choice to the main stages of major festivals and

venues across Europe, Australia Read more

Brudenell Presents...

Lineup

Grace Petrie

Venue

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
400 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.