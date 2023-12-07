DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Sofia Grant is a composer, vocalist and multi-instrumentalist from London. She trained classically on piano and saxophone from a young age, and began performing as a singer-songwriter aged 14. She lived in Barcelona for 3 years, honing her craft as a perfo
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.