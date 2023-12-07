Top track

Sofia Grant - Ochre

Sofia Grant at Jazz re:freshed

Ninety One Living Room
Thu, 7 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£6.72

About

Sofia Grant is a composer, vocalist and multi-instrumentalist from London. She trained classically on piano and saxophone from a young age, and began performing as a singer-songwriter aged 14. She lived in Barcelona for 3 years, honing her craft as a perfo Read more

Presented by Jazz re:freshed
Lineup

Sofia Grant

Venue

Ninety One Living Room

91 Brick Ln, Spitalfields, London E1 6QL, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
250 capacity

