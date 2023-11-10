Top track

MajorStage Presents: Samoht @ The Virgil

The Virgil
Fri, 10 Nov, 6:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
From $49.44The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

MajorStage Presents: Samoht @ The Virgil

Featuring: Samoht

This is an 21+ event

Presented by The Virgil

Lineup

Samoht

Venue

The Virgil

4519 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90029, USA
Doors open6:00 pm

