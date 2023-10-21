DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Comunidad Autonoma Opening Party

APOLLO CLUB MILANO
Sat, 21 Oct, 11:00 pm
DJMilano
€17.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Line Up: Milangeles B2B Go Dugong All Night Long

Hey folks! This Saturday 21 October we are back and excited for a new season of #comunidadautonoma at @apollo_milano ✨✨✨

We are preparing several new surprises: the first is the collaboration with the Tur Read more

Presentato da Apollo 11 SRL.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Milangeles, Go Dugong

Venue

APOLLO CLUB MILANO

Via Giosuè Borsi, 9/2, 20143 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.