DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Jabra es un reconocido artista venezolano que ha poco a poco trabaja para dejar su huella en la escena musical de Madrid, España. Actualmente reside en Ballesta Club, un lugar emblemático para la música electrónica underground en la capital española.
Con
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.