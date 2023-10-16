DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Stand Up Comedy - Open mic

Yellow Square Roma
Mon, 16 Oct, 9:30 pm
ComedyRoma
The Yellow Hostel Presents: Stand up comedy Open Mic* - Hosted by Filippo Spreafico

Our special open mic night where new and pro comedians test their new material or polish their old bits! Always a different lineup of international comedians, always a bl Read more

Presentato da PIERRE SRL.
Yellow Square Roma

Via Palestro 51, 00185 Rome Rome, Italy
Doors open9:30 pm

