HALLOBASH

The End
Sat, 28 Oct, 9:00 pm
PartyBrooklyn
About

Spooky season is important to us all so why else wouldn’t this make sense! We need to see your favorite costumes and why you need to show off that Halloween swag XD. See you soon…

This is a 21+ event

Presented by The End
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

The End

4 Irving Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11237, United States
Doors open9:00 pm

