Jimi Jules All Night Long

Village Underground
Sat, 16 Dec, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
From £20.66

Event information

London - prepare for a scorcher this December, as the Innervisions legend returns to set our city on fire. Jimi Jules’ annual all-night-long adventure returns to the fabled Village Underground.

Having shared many cherished moments with Mr Jules over the y

Presented by Labyrinth.

Lineup

Jimi Jules

Venue

Village Underground

54 Holywell Lane, London EC2A 3PQ, UK

Doors open11:00 pm
700 capacity
Accessibility information

