Top track

Darell, Casper Mágico & Nio García - Te Boté (feat. Nicky Jam, Ozuna & Bad Bunny)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Reggaeton Party

La Belle Angèle
Sat, 11 Nov, 11:00 pm
PartyEdinburgh
£7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Darell, Casper Mágico & Nio García - Te Boté (feat. Nicky Jam, Ozuna & Bad Bunny)
Got a code?

About

The UK's biggest Reggaeton Party is coming back to Edinburgh this November. Come and celebrate all things Reggaeton with 500+ other Reggaeton lovers at La Belle Angele!

Strictly Reggaeton music all night with music from Daddy Yankee, J Balvin, Maluma, Kar Read more

Presented by Reggaeton Party.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

La Belle Angèle

11 Hastie's Close, Edinburgh EH1 1HJ
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
600 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.