Top track

T'as capté

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Rémy

L'étage
Sat, 10 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsRennes
€27.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

T'as capté
Got a code?

About

Rémy est aujourd'hui considéré comme l'une des plus grandes révélations du rap français, connu grâce à ses textes sincères et son univers unique. Une performance remarquable lors du Planète Rap d’Hornet la Frappe, le propulse sur le devant de la scène.

En Read more

Présenté par CARTEL [BZH].

Lineup

Rémy

Venue

L'étage

1 Esp. Charles de Gaulle, 35000 Rennes, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.